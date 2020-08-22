MoE to continue talks on digital learning

Newly sworn-in education minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

The Ministry of Education is expected to continue meetings on improving the effectiveness of digital learning particularly at the primary school level.

Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly told reporters this on Thursday after a tour of St Ursula's Anglican School, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

Gadsby-Dolly said challenges relating to virtual teaching platforms will be analysed and potential solutions proposed after she hosts a meeting with her ministry's permanent secretary and other officials.

She said in keeping with the government's mandate of digital transformation, several areas of online learning needed improving, and she aimed to enhance the learning experience.

"Over the course of the next few months we will have to make some quick decisions as to the options, the issues of connectivity, availability of devices, platforms that works for all and supervision – because the older students may have the self-discipline, and even still it is difficult – but with primary-school children, five- and six-year-olds, (thee is) the issue of supervision. Who is actually ensuring that learning is taking place?

"The issue of regression is one that we cannot afford. We don't want our students not being able to compete in the years to come because of this particular setback.

"How we do that is the main issue of the decisions we will be taking in the near future."