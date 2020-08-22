Maracas man shot by police, dies at hospital

Investigators on the scene on Third Avenue, San Juan where Anton Grant collided with a SUV while trying to escape police on Friday afternoon. Grant was shot and wounded in an exhange of gunfire with the police. He later died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. - SHANE SUPERVILLE

A 30-year-old man who was shot by police on Friday, after he tried to shoot his way to freedom, died while being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Police report that Anton Grant, of Wharf Trace, Maracas, St Joseph, was driving a white car along the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, near Speedway Auto Supplies, when two motorcycle officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol unit tried to stop him.

Grant drove away along Third Avenue, San Juan and shot at them with police returning fire. North Eastern Division Task Force officers, on patrol in the area, attempted to stop the car but Grant tried to knock down an officer who was forced to open fire. Grant was shot in the upper chest and collided with a black SUV. After the crash, a wounded Grant was taken to hospital where he died. The driver of the SUV was unhurt.