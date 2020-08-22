Man fined $73,000 for protected animals without permit

Some of the animals found on April 4 at Beach Road, Santa Flora in the vehicles of two men. The men have been charged for keeping protected animals without a permit. Photo via Facebook. -

A man who was charged with 46 counts of keeping protected animals without a permit has been fined $73,600 by a Siparia magistrate, a government minister has said.

Two men were charged with these offences on April 4 at Beach Road, Santa Flora, after being stopped by police who had been given a tipoff. Their vehicles contained a number of protected animals.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat said, "The man pleaded guilty on all 46 counts and was convicted and fined $73,600 or in default, four months hard labour. He was given until February 5, 2021 to pay.

"The other man who was charged with 25 counts pleaded guilty on July 30 and decided to change his plea to not guilty. These matters were adjourned to February 24, 2021."