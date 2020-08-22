Kangaloo tipped as Senate President

Christine Kangaloo -

Christine Kangaloo has been tipped to return as President of the Senate in the 12th Parliament.

At the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday at President's House, Kangaloo's name was not on the list of senators. The Prime Minister was asked about this omission during the media conference afterwards, and whether there would be a new senate president.

He replied: "This may or not be so but this will be revealed in the coming days."

He confirmed Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George will return. Both Annisette-George and Kangaloo assumed their respective posts in 2015.

On Thursday in a Facebook message the Office of the Prime Minister issued a list of government senators which omitted Daniel Dookie and included Kangaloo's name.

Asked if she was returning as Senate President, Kangaloo told Newsday she preferred not to comment.

On his omission, Dookie told Newsday he was happy for the opportunity to serve previously as a senator. He said he will continue his work as People's National Movement assistant general secretary and as a volunteer with the PNM Pointe-a-Pierre constituency group.