Fifty-eight new covid cases

There are 58 new cases of the coronavirus in TT, bringing the total number of positive cases to 864, according to the Ministry of Health's 6 pm update on Friday.

The release said the 58 cases were from samples taken from the period of August 12 to 20.

The total number of active cases was recorded at 690 with 12 deaths thus far.

As of Friday afternoon 162 people have been discharged from health facilities.

The Ministry of Health is advising people to observe public health regulations and wear face masks when in public.

People are also encouraged to practice physical distancing and regular hygiene.