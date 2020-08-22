Deyalsingh: PM, family test negative for covid19

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon arrive for the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet at President's House on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister and four members of his family have tested negative for covid19. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made this disclosure at the virtual health news conference on Saturday.

Deyalsingh said Dr Rowley informed him that he was exposed to someone who later tested positive for covid19. He said since then Rowley and four members of his family, who live with him at the Prime Minister's residence in St Ann's, were all tested for covid19 and those tests were negative.

Deyalsingh also expressed concern about reports that some bars were closing their doors to allow patrons to view CPL T20 cricket on their premises. He warned that such an environment could put people at greater risk of exposure to covid19.