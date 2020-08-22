Deyalsingh apologises for covid19 test delays

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has apologised to patients in covid19 stepdown facilities who have not received their test results. He also lamented that the level of public cooperation in conforming with covid19 protocols is not what it should be and is affecting TT's ability to flatten the curve.

At the virtual health news conference, on Saturday, Deyalsingh said he humbly apologised to all patients in stepdown facilities who have not received their test results. "You did not bring this upon yourselves," he said.

Deyalsingh said the ministry is increasing the testing and the reporting capacities for covid19.

He said the ministry is taking steps to move the country from the community spread phase back to the cluster phase of the virus in which cases can be more easily identified and locked down. He said solidarity on all fronts, including political, is necessary to achieve this objective.

Referring to a Newsday story, published on Saturday, about the police having to shut down a birthday party in a house in Valsayn where 32 people were present, Deyalsingh described the incident as unfortunate.

He reiterated that large gatherings in private and public, heighten the risk of individuals' exposure to covid19. He also said as the parallel health system is being strengthened and the Brooklyn facility in Sangre Grande will be used specifically for people from homes for the aged who may require treatment for covid19.