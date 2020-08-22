Covid19-positive V’zuelan now being treated

A Venezuelan man who tested positive for covid19 repsonded to an urgent appeal from the police on Friday and contacted the health authorities.

Daniel Arcia Arvelaez saw media reports that police were looking for him and called the San Juan police.

In a press release issued on Friday, the police said Arcia Arvelaez “is considered a risk to the safety of our citizens.”The information was shared by various Facebook and WhatsApp groups of Venezuelans.

It seems Arcia Arvelaez tested positive for covid19, but had not been contacted subsequently.

Some time after 4pm on Friday, the police told Newsday he had contacted them and was waiting calmly for medical staff to arrive at his home in San Juan. Arcia Arvelaez is from the city of Guiria, Sucre state, Venezuela.

Family and friends responded to the call by praying for his health and that he would be found soon.