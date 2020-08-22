Covid19 positive cases climb to 930

There are 31 new cases of covid 19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 930, according to the Ministry of Health's 6 pm update on Saturday.

This was in addition to the 35 reported that morning. In total, 66 new cases were reported on Saturday. The results were from tests done between August 14 and August 21 so the increase is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours.

The number of samples submitted to CARPHA and other labs for testing was 19,123, and the number of active cases was recorded at 752.

The number of people discharged remained at 165, as did the number of deaths at 13.

The Ministry of Health is advising people to observe public health regulations and wear face masks when in public. People are also encouraged to practice physical distancing and regular hygiene.