Covid19 – just supposing

THE EDITOR: Experts have been known to differ in their opinions and be wrong with their conclusions. People of influence have repeatedly misled multitudes. Those vested with authority have more often than not abused the privilege. What’s next?

Supposing wrong assumptions were made about covid19 and stripped of its alleged viral nature. Then we would be looking for a lost coin where the light is and not necessarily where the coin fell.

Why would this enigma have a second wave and maybe a third? Old lessons returning until we become wiser. Man is too proud to admit that he has to endure nature’s hurt until we bow.

The data collected on tests, infections and deaths have left us watching with teary eyes the dismantling of economies, the disruption of man-made educational systems, political structures shaken at their foundation, and religious beliefs challenged.

Supposing covid19 is telling us that our educational system is irrelevant and this is a golden opportunity to consign SEA to a watery grave. But the stubborn insists on prolonging the agony of our young to comfort themselves. Leaders refuse to venture out of their comfort zone to reform a system that is too secular and finite, leaving the masses unprepared for the challenges of life.

Supposing we are wrong about the distance that covid19 can travel. Sahara dust travelled thousands of miles from Africa to TT and beyond. A kite allowed to free-fall in the breeze will travel miles from its tether. Why ascribe six feet of laziness to mighty covid19. Wasn’t 24 feet suggested to WHO by its experts? More panic.

Supposing the real way that the virus is spread is through the medium of money. Part of hell will break loose for there is no one or system to exorcise this demon. How are we going to facilitate exchange? How will the wealthy measure their worldly gains? Can we truly demonetise the system if this is a cure? Profiteering will certainly take a knocking if the society elevates itself to sharing.

Nature does not overpower mortals senselessly. There is always a message, as harsh as it may seem. Man with his finite strength has never successfully contained nature. Are we going to be reactive to this illusive agent or proactive to keep the planet in balance?

Supposing that nature’s representative is telling us that health should be given top priority and should be our only concern. Protect the temple with fresh air, fruits of the earth and care and love so that the rest promised will be added.

Even on bent knees we have not been true to self – blaming the actions of mere mortals who are trying to wriggle their way back to normalcy as delinquent and promising to put major wrongs right to distract covid19 from its mission.

Supposing covid19 could see through the lip service of the road to recovery and other fake enticements and disgrace us with another visit. Crapaud smoke we pipe.

But then I’m only supposing.

LENNOX FRANCIS

Couva