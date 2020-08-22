Chiquita, 16, is missing

- TTPS

The police is calling on the public to help find 16-year-old Chiquita Clinton.

A release from police said Clinton, who lives at Union Park in Marabella, was last seen at home around 11 pm, on Monday.

A relative reported her missing to Marabella police the next day at around 9 am.

Chiquita is of African descent, slim built with a brown complexion. She has short black hair, parts of which have been coloured purple. Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the police at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS, or any police station. People can also text/WhatsApp the Commissioner of Police at 482-GARY (4279).