Changes forbetter govt

THE EDITOR: Both leaders of the PNM and UNC have recently made statements about succession. In that spirit, and with an eye to improving existing systems, I suggest these changes:

1. Two-term limits for both prime minister and opposition leader. If leaders know they will not be there forever, the pace of change would greatly improve.

2. Age limits for both roles. I suggest an age requirement of 70 years or younger on the day of election (look at the US with its geriatric candidates).

3. A fixed date for the general election (unless both the government and opposition agree to postponement). It should not be an option by those in power to decide when is the “best” time for them to call elections.

4. No outstanding salary payments, wage negotiations or special grants for public servants can be paid within 100 days of an election date without agreement from the opposition. This prevents governments being able to influence the labour movement and vice versa.

5. No former or current trade union member can be appointed as the minister of labour if his/her predecessor was such a member. (This prevents pro-labour bias over time.)

6. Fifty per cent of the Cabinet must comprise of people who have studied at tertiary level abroad. People who have done this will understand that there is something inherently wrong with the glacially slow pace of change in TT.

7. The issue of campaign finance laws must be addressed. (Does money laundering not happen with political party donations?) It must be a requirement that political parties publicly disclose pre-election campaign spending (ads, flyers, political broadcasts, “assistance” to party supporters etc) every two weeks for the nine months preceding elections, with FIU compliance and audits.

8. All election campaigning including ads must cease one day before the election date. (Countries like Canada do this.)

Elections should be about issues and charting the course with the country’s best interests in mind without influence about political party self-interest. It’s time for constitutional reform to make sure this happens.

R SAMAROO

via e-mail