Tobago Chamber: 'Give us a Minister of Tobago Enterprise Development'

Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

The Tobago Business Chamber is urging the Prime Minister to appoint a Minister of Tobago Enterprise Development to address matters relating to the island.In a WhatsApp voice note on Thursday after Dr Rowley and members of the new PNM Government were sworn in at President's House, St Ann's, the chamber's president Martin George said while the association welcomes the new ministers and senators, Tobago needs special attention."We had hoped that the prime minister would have used this occasion to make a bold initiative by appointing someone such as possibly a Minister of Tobago Enterprise Development because we have lamented for far too long about the lack of proper enterprise development in Tobago," George said."And, unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the THA, thus far, we can see very little fruit to bear from their efforts.

"He said the prime minister should still consider appointing such a minister, given the upcoming THA election."We would want that minister to be stationed in Tobago. That way the minister could then liaise with all relevant parties and ensure that there is an independent approach to the enterprise development that Tobago needs."Saying the chamber has raised several outstanding issues in the past, most of which remain unresolved, George again called for the land licence regime in the Foreign Investment Act to be repealed."We have said that would be the first effort to give an immediate boost and fillip to direct foreign investment in Tobago. That has not yet happened."So, therefore, if you have a minister for Tobago Enterprise Development, that could be one of the bills that this minister can take to the Cabinet.

"George again noted the chamber's call for 25 per cent content of Tobago contractors in all major projects on the island."We have heard nothing in response to that because we are saying that our local contractors in Tobago need to be involved. There needs to be that knowledge transfer and the training and skills development that goes along with that so that they can be able to have that confidence, knowledge and ability to begin to take on bigger and bigger projects.

"He added: "But if you never get them involved and if you keep giving it to the mega contractors from Trinidad or elsewhere, then our local contractors and our local people will never get the benefit of it. There will be no trickle-down effect."George said a Minister of Tobago Enterprise Development could take the lead in piloting these bills for the Cabinet.He said members have complained Tobago's two MPs, Shamfa Cudjoe (Tobago West) and Ayanna Webster-Roy (Tobago East), do not appear to be championing the island's causes enough.George said this may be because their duties as ministers are not "directly Tobago-related portfolios."So therefore it does not appear that Tobago is getting that kind of attention."