Senior cop faces tribunal over private work

ACP Irwin Hackshaw

DARREN BAHAW

A very senior officer who has acted as Commissioner of Police is facing a disciplinary tribunal for reportedly taking on private work without approval from the CoP.

ACP Irwin Hackshaw was cleared of any wrongdoing during a police investigation into allegations of depositing over $2 million in over 15 personal accounts after he claimed the money. collected from several business people. was donations to help offset the costs of social events for the police service.

He is set to leave the police in less than three months.

A statement from the Police Complaints Authority (PCA)on Friday said his actions "are subject to an investigation into criminal offences, that is nearing completion and serious police misconduct."

Commenting on this development, director of the PCA David West said, "Given the importance of strengthening community trust and confidence in law enforcement, the PCA calls for imediate action by the TTPS in this matter which concerns one of its senior officers."

The PCA said it completed its investigation within five months, on August 6, and "referred the evidence gathered together with a recommendation for disciplinary proceedings to be instituted" to the Commissioner of Police.

Disciplinary proceedings against Hackshaw should commence expeditiously, it said, as he goes on retirement from November 9, after which the police would not have the authority to hold any hearings on the issue.

Another obstacle is the appointment of an investigating office, as Hackshaw is one of the most senior officers in the service and according to police service regulations, only an officer senior to him can investigate him, leaving that matter in the hands of CoP Gary Griffith.

"We hope this issue can be resolved so that the disciplinary procedure can commence," the PCA said.

The release said, "Our team of investigators interviewed several witnesses, recorded statements and considered documentary evidence. Mr Hackshaw was given the opportunity to respond to questions by way of a written statement or participate in an interview conducted by PCA investigators with his attorney-at-law or any other personal representative present. He refused to accept the letter informing him of same."

Nevertheless, it concluded, "The evidence gathered supports the allegation that Mr Hackshaw accepted paid employment, or, undertook private work without approval, in breach of regulation 133(b) and in contravention of regulations 150 (1) ; (2)(a); (c) and (d) (i) of the police service regulations.