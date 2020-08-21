San Juan car chase by police ends in crash

A high speed chase ended in a car crash along Third Avenue, San Juan, on Friday. The driver of the white car, 32-year-old man, crashed into the black SUV when he tried to escape motorcycle officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Unit. - SHANE SUPERVILLE

A 32-year-old man from Wharf Trace, St Joseph, is being treated for a gunshot wound and injuries after trying to escape from police in San Juan on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was driving a white car along the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, near Speedway Auto Supplies, when two motorcycle officers of the Traffic and Highway patrol unit tried to stop him.

The man drove away up Third Avenue, San Juan and tried to shoot at them.

Police shot back, hitting him, and he collided with a black SUV.

Neither driver was seriously hurt.

Police took the St Joseph man to hospital, where he is being treated for the gunshot and the injuries he suffered in the crash.