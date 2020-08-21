Robbery at gunpoint at Philippine supermarket

A man robbed the cashier of a supermarket at gunpoint on Thursday evening but ignored the customers.

Police said at about 6.30 pm, the man got out of a Nissan Almera in the car park of Sunkist Supermarket, at Philippine, on the outskirts of San Fernando.

He went into the supermarket, at the SS Erin Road, where customers were shopping, and announced a hold-up. He ordered the cashier to bag the cash, which he did.

The gunman walked out with it in two plastic bags and left.

Police from the La Romaine police post and San Fernando station, including CID, responded. Among them were PCs Sujeet Ramcharan, Billy, Scipio of La Romaine and Khan, Deo and Edwards from San Fernando.

They searched for the suspect in surrounding areas including Palmiste, Hermitage Village, Dumfries Road, La Romaine and Debe.

Up to Friday, the suspect remained at large.