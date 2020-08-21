Robbery, arson at Arima Racing Club

Police and fire officers are continuing enquiries into reports of a robbery and arson attack at the Arima Race Club early on Friday morning.

Police said at around 1 am, a watchman at the club was confronted by three bandits, who told him to hand over his cellphone and keys to the building.

The man complied and the bandits went into the building, where they started a fire, before running away.

The watchman called the fire service and officers from the Arima Fire Station extinguished the blaze.

No one was harmed in the fire.

Arima police are continuing enquiries.