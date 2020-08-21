Richards: Pt Fortin needs me now

MP for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards Jr is not fazed by the Prime Minister's decision not to appoint him to the Cabinet.

The former Pt Fortin mayor says his main focus is creating a better Point Fortin.

After the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers on Wednesday, some constituents of Pt Fortin expressed disappointment on social media and questioned why Richards was not made a minister.

But in a Facebook post on Friday, Richards congratulated Dr Rowley and the new Cabinet. He told his constituents not to worry.

I campaigned to become the MP for Point Fortin and would soon be sworn in. I thank you for the faith and confidence that you have placed in me. Believe me when I say that at this point in time, Point Fortin needs a lot of attention and I am going to dedicate my time and energy towards that."We have much to do and I am ready to get the job done. The opportunity to be given a portfolio would come at the appropriate time. I am in no way disappointed about it as we should all see the benefits."

He added, "So let’s celebrate the victory and create a vibrant constituency where we can all be proud to be Point Fortin." Other MPs who were not given ministerial portfolios and will be backbenchers are Roger Munroe (Toco/Sangre Grande), Esmond Forde (Tunapuna), Symon De Nobriga (Diego Martin Central) and Keith Scotland (Port of Spain South).