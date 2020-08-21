Police: It's public place if public has access

Police say, as long as the public has access to a place it can be considered a public place.

The clarification came in response to questions being raised after 32 people were arrested at a Party in Valsayn on Thursday.

Police sources told Newsday they are considering a place public as long as a large number of people are given access to it. To determine whether public access is given, police say they are investigating whether people were publicly invited to gather through various platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp or other media platforms.

According to earlier reports police received information which led them to a home on CP Alexander Drive, Valsayn South at about 11.30 pm. When they got there they found a large number of people gathered inside the house with loud music playing.

Police made a count and determined that there were 32 people inside the house. They were cautioned about their breach and detained. The 32 people were then charged with breaching public health ordinance regulations and granted station bail at $500 each. They are expected to appear before a Tunapuna Magistrate next Monday.

According to Public Health Ordinance Regualtions 25, a person shall not without reasonable justification be found at any public place where the number of people gathered at any time exceed five.

Contravention of this ordinance could result in a $50,000 fine and imprisonment up to six months.