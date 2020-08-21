Police hunt covid19 positive Venezuelan

Daniel Arcia Arvelaez is being urgently wanted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

A Venezuelan man believed to be an active carrier of the covid19 virus is being urgently sought by the police, as he is considered to be "a risk to the safety of our citizens."

In a press release on Friday, the police named the man as Daniel Arcia Arvelaez.

They have been trying to find Arvelaez at addresses he gave but have been unsuccessful.

He is not registered in any of the groups of Venezuelans in TT, according to a check made by Newsday.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts can contact acting ACP Wendell Williams directly at 237 3428, or any of the contact numbers of the TTPS hotline 999, 555 or report through the TTPS app or online through the TTPS website.