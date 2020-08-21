PM in quarantine, tested for covid19

File photo: Prime Minister Keith Rowley gives his wife Sharon a hug after being re-elected at Balisier House, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE PRIME Minister has said he has tested negative for covid19 after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

On his Facebook page on Friday Dr Rowley said he learned on Thursday night that on election day, August 10, he was exposed to someone who later tested positive.

The PM said he had been tested and the results were negative.

But he added that "out of an abundance of caution" he had been advised to remain in quarantine at home "until next Monday when the full 14-day period would have expired."

Rowley was seen in a video dancing with a group of people, much larger than five, and some without masks, as he clelebrated his victory at Balisier House, Port of Spain on the night of the election.

Rowley said given the circumstances under which the population all now lives, he took the opportunity to appeal to everyone to each do their part to help fight this virus by strictly following the health instructions of regular, careful hand-washing and sanitisation; physical distancing; not congregating in groups over five people; and additionally, and most importantly, to wear a mask once outside the home or in an enclosed space which is being shared at close quarters.

"With the discipline that is expected of us together we can fight and beat the uncontrolled expansion of this virus," he said.

On August 15, Rowley announced new restrictions on the movement of people and business organisations as the number of covid19 cases rose. The total figure stands at 806, with 12 confirmed deaths, as at 10 am on Friday. There were 39 new cases overnight.

Rowley's announcement came the day after former Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh announced he had covid19. He said he was "in the State's care" and was being well treated.

Gopeesingh, like Rowley, took an active role in the general election campaign.