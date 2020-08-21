Patriots eye first win; Tallawahs aim to rebound

Jamaica Tallawahs's Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, right and wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips collide going for a catch against the Trinbago Knight Riders in a Hero CPL match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Thursday. PHOTO BY CPL T20 -

ST KITTS and Nevis Patriots will be eyeing their first win and the Jamaica Tallawahs will be aiming to rebound from a defeat when matches in the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament continue at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Saturday.

Patriots will face St Lucia Zouks at 10 am in the first match, before Guyana Amazon Warriors tackle the Tallawahs at 2.15 pm.

Tallawahs have one win and one loss from their first two matches.

Following their seven-wicket loss to Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Thursday, Tallawahs captain Rovman Powell told CPLT20, "We talked about not losing early wickets and to find myself and Chadwick (Walton) and also (Nicholas Kirton) in the pavilion early, is a problem. It is just for us now to go back to the drawing board and don't lose any more wickets in the powerplay." Tallawahs were reduced to 19/3 in the third over and never fully recovered as they posted a modest 135/8 in 20 overs.

The Tallawahs fielding was below par which included two drop catches by Carlos Brathwaite.

"I think the fielding is something that we talked about improving even from the last game. We are dropping too much catches and too much simple misfields, so it is something for us now to work on," Powell said.

Powell said the team is still confident. "You don't become a bad team after one game, so the self belief and the spirit is still there."

Amazon Warriors have the same record as the Tallawahs heading into their third match. Shimron Hetmyer has been in fine form for the Warriors with back-to-back half centuries.

Patriots are the only team yet to register a win, after losing to Barbados Tridents by six runs and falling to Amazon Warriors by three wickets.

The Zouks, who have recorded one win and one loss from two matches, will be on a high after defeating Tridents by seven wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method on Thursday.

The teams will be hoping for clear skies as several matches have already been affected by rain.

STANDINGS

Team*P*W*L*Pts*NRR

TKR*2*2*0*4*0.584

Amazon Warriors*2*1*1*2*0.616

Zouks*2*1*1*2*-0.036

Tallawahs*2*1*1*2*-0.106

Tridents*2*1*1*2*-0.192

Patriots*2*0*2*0*-0.826

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks, 10 am

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 2.15 pm

Sunday

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, 10 am

Amazon Warriors vs Zouks, 2.15 pm