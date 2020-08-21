Nyack crowned Miss Global TT

Shenice Nyack Miss Global TT, centre with runners-up Natasha Mohammed, Leana Alleyne, Sarah-Lee Su and Karen Rampersad. -

Shenice Nyack from St Augustine was crowned Miss Global TT on August 16 at the Southern Academy for the performing Arts (SAPA).

Thirteen contestants took part in the competition in the categories, talent, gown and question and answers for the title to become a brand ambassador and to represent TT at Miss Global International to be held in Jamaica in 2021.

Pageant producer Mahindra Rampersad said, “All covid19 protocols was observed at SAPA and we had a successful event.” Rampersad thanked the management and staff of SAPA, all sponsors, judges, guest artistes and patrons, for their support.

Other winners are: first runner-up, Natasha Mohammed from Barrackpore, second runner-up, Leana Alleyne from Chaguanas, third runner-up, Sarah-Lee Su from Chaguanas and fourth runner-up, Karen Rampersad from Point Fortin.