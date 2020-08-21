"Met Office: Yellow alert for rain, floods tonight, Saturday"

In a release, it wrote, "smaller rivers/tributaries, especially in central and southern areas of Trinidad, are likely to continue rising and possibly overflow as a result of recent rainfall activity.

"Further rainfall is expected overnight and this can exacerbate the situation.

We are also monitoring the major river courses, but their levels are below threshold values at this time.

Newsday spoke earlier with meteorologist Stefan Dickson, who warned that showers which were then affecting parts of Trinidad might continue into tonight, and were likely to result in flash flooding.

He said then that there was rain in the northern half of Trinidad which was expected to continue into the evening and night.

"We are having showers but they aren't that significant at the moment," Dickson said.

"We are expecting some more showery activities. It should be periodic (because) the atmosphere is not conducive for widespread, extensively long periods of rainfall.

"It will be in relatively short intervals. But it can get heavy, which will cause street and flash flooding in some parts."

THE MET Service has issued a yellow-level riverine flood alert from 11 pm until Saturday at 3 pm.

Overnight, from around midnight, he said, the Met Office was expecting "some more thunderstorms and we're even expecting that coverage to extend over Trinidad and Tobago."