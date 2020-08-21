Maurice is new Nedco CEO

Calvin Maurice is the new CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (Nedco), effective August 10.

A statement issued by the company Wednesday described Maurice as a proven leader with over twenty years of experience in business management and sustainable microenterprise development. His previous leadership roles include CEO of the Export Centres Co Ltd, and he has also steered many private sector micro enterprise initiatives over the last nine years.

Maurice holds a master’s degree in business administration, specialising in leadership and innovation. He is also a doctoral candidate focusing on policy development for the micro-financing of small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in TT and is an associate member of the Association of Business Executives in the UK.

The statement welcomed Maurice on behalf of the Nedco board, management and staff and expressed confidence that his years of experience, understanding and knowledge of sustainable microenterprise development will "successfully drive the next exciting phase for Nedco as the company continues to fulfil its role as the state enterprise tasked with the development of the micro and small enterprises sector."