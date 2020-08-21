Inter-island ferry passengers, trips reduced

File photo: An aerial view of the Galleons Passage at the Scarborough port.

The TT Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIT) has decided to limit the number of passengers onboard the Jean de la Valette, TT Spirit, Galleons Passage and Cabo Star cargo vessels.

TTIT said in a release on Friday that said 350 passengers will be allowed on the Jean Del la Valette and TT Spirit, 200 on the Galleons Passage and 50 on the Cabo Star, from Saturday.This was done to control the spread of the covid19 virus, it said.

The inter-island ferry service will continue to run daily, however. But the public is advised only to travel to Tobago if it is important. The opening hours at the Port of Spain and Scarborough ferry ports are 6 am to 5 pm. However, the ports will be closed from 11 am to noon for sanitisation.