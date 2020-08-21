Heavy showers expected nationwide tonight

Photo submitted by Newsday reader from Tacarigua

THE MET Service is warning that showers currently affecting parts of Trinidad may continue into tonight, and are likely to result in flash flooding.

Newsday spoke with meteorologist, Stefan Dickson, who said showers were taking place in the northern half of Trinidad, so far, but are expected to continue into the evening and tonight.

"We are having showers but they aren't that significant at the moment," Dickson said.

"We are expecting some more showery activities. It should be periodic (because) the atmosphere is not conducive for widespread, extensively long periods of rainfall.

"It will be in relatively short intervals but it can get heavy which will cause street and flash flooding in some parts."

He added there are areas more prone for heavy showers throughout the day.

"Overnight, from around midnight," he said, "(we're) expecting some more thunderstorms and we're even expecting that coverage to extend over Trinidad and Tobago."