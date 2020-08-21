Guardian Media, Tatil employees test positive for covid19

Trinidad and Tobago Guardian, St. Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - Ayanna Kinsale

A member of Guardian Media Ltd (GML) staff has tested positive for covid19.

In a memo to staff, managing director Brandon Khan told employees that a member of staff notified their manager they had flu-like symptoms on August 14. The employee, who was working from home, was told to stay home and subsequently went to health authorities to be tested.

The employee was confirmed to be covid19-positive on August 20.

"We can confirm that whilst at work, our staff member complied with all the necessary covid19 protocols, including the wearing of a mask and social distancing," said the memo sent to staff on Friday.

It said contact tracing was done, primary contacts of the covid19-positive employee were identified and they too have been asked to self-quarantine.

Since then, the workplace has been cleaned and fumigated.

The memo said over the past two weeks GML has implemented a strict rotation policy, and high-risk employees have been working remotely.

"While the community spread of covid19 is concerning, we reassure you that we have stringently enforced all established health and safety protocols and we will respond quickly and decisively to any issues as the need arises, as we have done in this instance."

Tatil Life, another member of the ANSA McAL group of companies, has also reported a covid19-positive employee at its head office on Maraval Road. Tatil issued a release on Thursday which said the staff member had been in self-quarantine since August 14.

“We assure you that full covid19 protocols have always been practised and continue to be in place at all locations of Tatil and Tatil Life.”

It said, out of an abundance of caution, the location was sanitised and fogged and is now open for business.