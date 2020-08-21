CoP may need gallbladder surgery

CoP Gary Griffith -

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has been taken down by gallbladder pain and may require surgery.

Griffith, who has been in office for just over two years, has been warded at the St Clair Medical Centre for the past two days.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayson Forde has been appointed to act as commissioner by the Police Service Commission, Newsday has learned.

Newsday was told that Griffith has had a series of tests and scans at the private clinic.

Gallbladder pain is usually associated with a disease of the organ, which is under the liver. Major conditions that result in gallbladder pain are biliary colic, cholecystitis, gallstones, pancreatitis and ascending cholangitis, according to online source MedicineNet.

Symptoms vary and may be triggered by eating certain foods. The pain may be described as intermittent, constant, abdominal, radiating to the back, and mild to severe, depending on the underlying cause.