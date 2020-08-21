Frivolous recounts

THE EDITOR: After the fiasco following the general election, it is clear that a simple change is required to the regulations stipulated by the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

It should be mandated that any request for a recount in any constituency will only be entertained if the majority enjoyed by the declared winner of the poll is less than, say, five per cent of the total votes cast in that constituency.

This would put a stop to frivolous, time-wasting requests for recounts.

GARY N VOSS

via e-mail