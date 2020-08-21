Attorney Welch joins Independent Senate bench

The lineup of Independent senators for the 12th Parliament remains the same as the 11th except for one change.

The Office of the President (OTP) noted in a media release that the nine senators served in the 11th Parliament with the exception of Welch, a lawyer. He replaces Sophia Chote, SC. The OTP explained that Chote was unavailable for consideration.

The independent senators are: Evans Welch, Paul Richards, Dr Varma Deyalsingh, Anthony Vieira, Amrita Deonarine, Hazel Thompson-Ahye, Charrise Seepersad, Maria Dillon-Remy and Deoroop Teemal.

They were appointed on Wednesday.

The 16 government senators selected by the Prime Minister have also been appointed, the release added.