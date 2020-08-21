Angostura creates song of unity

After witnessing the many trials faced by our people in recent times, Angostura has produced an anthem of unity, harmony and strength called Resilient.

In a media release, Rahim Mohammed, executive manager- corporate services said that Angostura wanted to remind people of their own strength and reinforce a message of unity and love that will keep us all thriving. Mohammed said, “This song is about celebrating the resilience of our people, especially when faced with many social barriers. We expect this song to resonate with our Caribbean brothers and sisters as we continue to confront our challenges through a united force and promote togetherness and love towards each other!”

The song portrays our Caribbean uniqueness and has a great overarching message of perseverance. It not only contains an inspirational message but celebrates the strength of our people.

The song features vocals by Wayne Marshall (Jamaica); King Bubba (Barbados); Geniene Brown (St Vincent and the Grenadines); Teddy-son John (St Lucia); Nailah Blackman (TT); Ravi B (TT); Terri Lyons (TT) and Rheon Elbourne (TT). It was produced by Kubiyashi Productions (St Vincent and the Grenadines) and written by Tuere Kareem (Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Limited, TT).

Music was provided by Julian Magik, bass from Machel Montano’s band (Barbados/Toronto); violin of Darron Andrews Music (Jamaica/St Vincent) and Penn Joseph, drums of Maxi Priest band (St Lucia/Jamaica).

The song and video can be found on YouTube.