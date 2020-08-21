Accused attackers of Venezuelan woman denied bail

The Special Reserve policeman and the guard charged with the attempted murder and rape of an 18-year-old Venezuelan woman have been denied bail.

SRP Akini Rodriguez, 26, of Dibe, Long Circular, St James, and Aaron Ramkissoon, 20, of Waterhole, Cocorite, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate via a virtual hearing in the Siparia courthouse on Friday.

The magistrate remanded them into police custody and adjourned the case to September 15.

Sgt Jesse Jitmansingh prosecuted.

Cpl Thompson of the South Western Division charged Rodriguez and Ramkissoon on Thursday on advice from acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

The accused men were not called on to plead as the charges were indictable.

Police contend that the alleged victim got into a car in Fyzabad on August 11 and asked to go to San Fernando. Instead, she was attacked by three men – the driver and two passengers. They then threw her out on the M2 Ring Road in La Romaine.

A passing driver and his passengers found the injured woman at the side of the road and took her to the San Fernando General Hospital.

She remained hospitalised, up to Friday afternoon.