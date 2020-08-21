23 drivers penalised for using PBR without passes

SOME 23 drivers have received fixed penalty notices after they were caught using the Priority Bus Route without authorisation on Thursday.

In a media release, the police said the offenders would receive penalties of $2,000 and six demerit points on their permits.

"The TTPS is making a strong appeal to all motorists to immediately cease and desist from using the PBR, without the necessary authorisation from the Ministry of Works and Transport. This appeal extends especially to young drivers and members of the protective services," it said. The police said during an exercise done by Traffic Branch Roadway Surveillance Unit, and Sgt Batson, officers stopped a young driver who only got his driving permit in January.

"However, the new electronic U-Turn traffic enforcement system indicated that he had already received a warning for a PBR violation earlier in July and also received a traffic ticket later in July for improper overtaking on the left, which earned him three demerit points."

It said, when added to the PBR ticket issued to him on Thursday, the young driver had accumulated nine demerit points – two points over the threshold of seven demerit points for a newly licensed driver.

The amended Section 88m (1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter 48:50, says, "Where a newly licensed driver or the holder of a provisional permit accumulates seven or more demerit points within a period of 12 months from the date of issue of the driving permit or the provisional permit, the Licensing Authority shall disqualify that person from holding or obtaining a driving permit for a period of one year."