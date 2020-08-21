22 discharged but 39 new covid19 cases

TWENTY-TWO covid19 patients have been discharged, but 39 more people have tested positive for covid19 overnight, bringing the total number of active cases to 632.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 806.

The Health Ministry's 10 am update said seven patients were discharged from Balandra, one patient from Sangre Grande, six from Tacarigua and eight from the UWI Debe campus.

A total of 142 patients are now in hospital, 205 are on their way and 76 are awaiting admission.

There are 95 patients at the Couva Hospital – three of whom are in the intensive care unit and three in the high-dependency unit. Only one patient was in the high-dependency unit on Thursday.

There are 47 patients at the Caura Hospital.

A total of 209 patients are in step-down facilities: 18 in Sangre Grande, 24 at Balandra, 34 at Tacarigua, 46 at UWI's Debe campus, 81 at UWI St Augustine and six at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

Twelve people have died and 162 patients have been discharged in all.

A total of 18,225samples have been sent for testing. Of those, 15,949 are unique patient tests and 2,276 are repeated tests.