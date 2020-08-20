Vouch for TT to get through hardship

Vouchers for future tours at the popular Buccoo Marine Park could be explored by the administration. PHOTO BY PAT GANASE -

Anjani Ganase offers an idea for recreation and accommodation businesses in Tobago. She wonders whether customers are willing to pay forward for their next vacation, dive session or restaurant meal; and whether business owners might mount campaigns to sell future activities, online.

Over the next weeks, while most businesses are allowed to function as normal, those that we rely on mostly for our enjoyment, entertainment and rejuvenation are once again forced to close. Deemed non-essential, these businesses will receive another blow to their livelihoods. Even with our borders closed, we had for a certain time some privileges that allowed us to comfortably escape to our sister island, to the beaches, cinemas and restaurants. Now this luxury has come to an end with confirmation that we have community spread of the covid19 virus. Beaches, cinemas, dine-in restaurants are closed, and the air- and seabridge are restricted to essential travel. Summer staycations have been put on pause. For Tobago, an island that mostly caters for enjoyment, we must wonder if the businesses of vacations, boating and diving, restaurant and cafés and bars can afford another month of zero revenue.

We are all feeling constrained to a greater or lesser extent. So, how can we, island communities, pitch in to assist the businesses that we have patronised in previous years, through these rough times. Many of these establishments are places we have enjoyed on a weekly, monthly or annual basis. They are also important to help us reconnect, engage and destress once things become stable again. Being able to have leisure activities matter and is important to our mental health. So how can we, as a small island community, assist in keeping our favourite places – restaurant, gym, café or getaway home ­– afloat during these uncertain times?

We will all be tightening our budget belts. Some of us will feel the impact more than others. Most business owners continue to accept responsibility to their employees and to their families. As part of their communities we have the same responsibility to support them. To that effect, community-based trends have popped up around the world to assist small businesses and recreational and arts and entertainment industries through periods of lockdown by vouching for them. Using a voucher system, patrons can purchase vouchers from their favourite businesses that can be redeemed when things open up again. The cash flow will assist in the short term. This support system can be effected in TT. For example, some companies are already “paying it forward” in their social responsibility programmes. They are pledging the next two years support to their charities in 2020. Others are purchasing from small suppliers and giving gift vouchers to customers and associates. Is it possible to take this idea nationwide and internationally?

Could we invite those who can afford it, to use this year’s budget, allocated to travel, entertainment and recreation, to buy a future good? Surely there are customers locally and internationally who might support Tobago businesses in the tourism and social industry over the next couple months by vouching for them by purchasing a voucher for a vacation or tour or activity?

Businesses, we encourage you to offer vacations, rooms, meals, tours, fishing, scuba and snorkelling trips for next year (or the next time the customer is in Tobago) through Tobago vouchers.

Here are six ideas through which we actively vouch for social businesses in Tobago and Trinidad:

Dinner at your favourite restaurant

Imagine that special meal from your favourite Tobago restaurant, with the ambiance of the beachside view and the waves breaking along the shore. The atmosphere of Tobago is part of the dining experience. Consider reserving this experience in advance by purchasing a voucher for dinner for two to redeem for a special occasion. How about gifting it to a loved one?

Book future adventures

As bays and beaches are closed, water sports, glass bottom boat tours and snorkelling and diving adventures have all been halted. Consider trying something new when the opportunity allows it. Buy a voucher for fishing charter or a discovery scuba dive experience to redeem at a later date. It may be a way to push yourself to learn how to dive: commit to it in advance. Gifting vouchers for unique adventures and experiences already occurs on online platforms, such as Red Balloon in Australia. Similar opportunities can be created here.

Reserve next year’s anniversary weekend

Place a deposit or a contribution to your preferred resort or bed and breakfast. Reserve for a special occasion or just pledge to try somewhere new.

Support small business

Art and craft and luxury food businesses that rely on social events, such as festivals and pop up markets, will also be hard pressed for new sales with the new restrictions. Fortunately, many of these businesspersons have a social media presence. So, let’s take the purchasing online and seek out your favourite local skin care, jewellery and dessert suppliers.

Buy music and merchandise online

We are the land of music and entertainment, and many of us are itching to get back to the fete scene. Think about the musicians, who are used to working during Carnival and travelling regionally and global for the rest of year. They are grounded with cuts in revenue that impact most of their support staff. Support them by buying their music from music service providers. Show support by purchasing their merchandise.

Donate to a charity or non-profit

Non-profit organisations dependent on the patronage of visitors to support conservation endeavours are also vulnerable during these times. Connect with an organisation that speaks to your values and donate if you can. Every little bit counts.

All these options can be gifted to someone else as we will continue to celebrate birthdays, engagements and graduations. While the next two years will be economically and socially tough, there is no doubt that there would be a return to some normalcy, as we have seen after the 1912 Spanish flu and after two world wars. This too shall pass. We are a resilient people, so let’s support each other and hold each other up by protecting the businesses that have served us over the years. We know them, and they know us. Use the hashtag #vouchforTnT to spread the message.