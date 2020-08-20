Unidentified man killed in Valencia hit-and-run

An unidentified man was killed on Tuesday night when he was hit by a truck as he crossed the Valencia main road, near the Valencia river. Police told Newsday around 9.30, the man, who is of African descent, tried to cross the road when a truck hit him. He was thrown to the other side of the road. The truck drove off.

The dead man was wearing jeans and a white T-shirt with stripes. He died on the spot. Investigations are continuing.