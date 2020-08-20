UK puts TT travellers on quarantine list

The UK has removed TT from its "travel corridors" list from 4 am on August 22.

This means that people arriving in the UK from TT will have to go into two weeks' self-isolation when they arrive there.

A release from the UK’s Department for Transport and Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) on Thursday said this was due to a significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases of covid19, as seen in data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health England.

“There has been a consistent increase in the weekly incidence rate of covid19 in TT over the past four weeks, with a 232 per cent increase in weekly incidence (cases) per 100,000 between 12 and 19 August.”

At the same time, the FCO has updated its travel advice to discourage all but essential travel to TT. UK citizens currently in this country are encouraged to follow the local rules and check the FCO travel advice pages for further information.

The UK government is urging employers to be understanding of those returning from these destinations who now will need to self-isolate.

It explained, “The government has made consistently clear it will take decisive action if necessary to contain the virus, which includes removing countries from the travel corridors list rapidly, if the public health risk of people returning from a particular country without self-isolating becomes too high. This means holidaymakers may find they need to self-isolate on return to the UK and are advised to consider the implications of self-isolation on them and their families before making travel plans.”

All flights to the UK leaving TT since the borders were closed in March have been repatriation flights paid for by the UK and its citizens wishing to return.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the decision was up to the UK and he had nothing to say, as that was that country's policy.