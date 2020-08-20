TT Chamber looks for champion entrepreneurs

In this 2019 file photo, Anand Pascal, president of Guardian Life of the Caribbean, presents John Hale with a posthumous award for his father, Osmond ‘Ossie’ Hale, former president/CEO of Hand Arnold, as he is inducted into the TT Chamber’s Hall of Fame, at the Chamber’s Champions of Business Awards ceremony at NAPA, Port of Spain. -

The recent launch of our Champions of Business Awards – an annual programme to recognise outstanding businesses/operators – is the return of our third annual signature event. This year there will be a twist, as we, like so many other businesses, have been forced to embrace new ways of doing things since the onset of covid19. With the theme, Redesign and Reimagine, we will transition to a live broadcast and online streaming of the awards event, when we unveil the champions on November 20, 2020.

Nominations have been opened in four categories: Entrepreneur Awards, Business Technology, Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year, and the Business Hall of Fame.

This year’s theme is particularly significant for our entrepreneurs, who have been some of the hardest hit by covid19 measures, and we are sure that there will be some very interesting stories to be highlighted in the Entrepreneurship Awards category. This category, sponsored by the TT Unit Trust Corporation, will feature two awards: Emerging Entrepreneur and SME Pivot. Awardees are determined after assessment by an appointed committee of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

The Emerging Entrepreneur sub-category award is bestowed on an individual or business experiencing strong growth. Three finalists will be identified from the nominees for consideration for this award, with one being selected as the award recipient. Qualifying criteria for nomination in this sub-category include:

• The business must have been founded within the last five to ten years.

• The nominee must be an owner or leader of a private or public company with primary responsibility for the recent performance of the company, as well as be an active member of management. Non-founding entrepreneurs are also eligible if the individual manages the business and assumes the associated risks.

• The nominee must be a TT citizen or a registered business operating in (but not necessarily limited to) TT

• The business must have been operational for at least five years, and considered a game-changer (evidence should be provided to demonstrate this)

• The nominee must have noticeably made a mark in their field of endeavour and led the way for other industry players to follow.

The SME Pivot Award sub-category was introduced this year in the spirit of acknowledging the efforts, innovation and sheer determination shown by so many SMEs in TT in the face of covid19. This award was specifically created to applaud and celebrate the successes of those businesses which have turned the most difficult of times into opportunities.

The award will be bestowed on a business which has changed its model to ensure viability and sustainability during and after the covid19 Pandemic. Qualifying criteria for nomination are:

• The business must be a registered and operating in TT.

• The business must provide proof of an asset base of TT$1.5 million - $5 million (excluding real estate) and sales of TT$5 million – $10 million.

• The business must show how it has changed its model, product direction, target audience, etc, and successfully revamped its business strategy.

• The business must have noticeably made a mark in the field and led the way for other industry players to follow.

As it does each year, the TT Chamber is asking the public to nominate businesses/businesspeople who have undertaken the journey and are deserving of being named a champion of business. Neither nominees nor the persons nominating them need to be members of the Chamber. To see all award categories and criteria, follow these easy steps:

• Go to www.chamber.org.tt

• Click on Champions of Business

• Select the relevant category

• Read the criteria and complete the requisite fields, then submit!

Nominations close at midnight, September 7, 2020.

(Content courtesy the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce)