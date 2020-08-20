Tobago Family Court closed after officer tested for covid19

The Family Court building in Scarborough, Tobago. - THA PHOTO

The Tobago Family Court has been closed for sanitisation after an officer got tested for covid19 and is awaiting the results, the Judiciary said in a statement on Thursday evening.

There will be no in-person hearings and no one will be allowed into the court building in Scarborough.

"Vacating this building has become necessary as a precautionary measure given that an officer’s Covid-19 status is being examined. While no one has been confirmed as Covid-19 positive, the usual precautions for this level of exposure have called for the current course of action.

"The sanitisation of the facility will be conducted as required and there shall be no in-person hearings or activities."

The protocol being followed for hearings is what was set out in the the Judiciary’s Practice Direction No.5 of August 17 which has dealt with the discontinuation of in-person hearings except in limited circumstances.

The public will be updated on the status of the court and was reminded that CourtPay, the Domestic Violence Hotline and e-filing services remained available.

The court may be contacted at 223-1060, extensions: 1259, 1260, 1261, 1265, or by e-mail: fct.response@ttlawcourts.org