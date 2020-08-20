SRP, guard charged with attempted murder of Venezuelan woman

TWO men have been arrested for the attempted murder and attempted rape of an 18-year-old Venezuelan woman.

One is an SRP and the other is a security guard.

In a release, the police said SRP Akini Rodriguez, 26, of Dibe, Long Circular, St James, and Aaron Ramkissoon, 20, of Waterhole, Cocorite, will appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Friday.

It said the decision was made after a meeting with acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joanne Honore-Paul, who advised which charges should be laid.

On August 11, the young woman, who was stabbed several times in the neck while on her way to San Fernando to sell empanadas, was left for dead in some bushes.

Police said the teen, who was found covered in blood, crawled out to the side of the road, where she was seen by a passing driver. She had bruises on her arms and legs and was bleeding from the stab wounds to her neck.

The release said, “One of the suspects was picked up the following day on the Audrey Jeffers Freeway, Mucurapo, and the other at his home days later.”

Mc Donald Jacob, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations and Intelligence), said the charges followed “extensive investigations.”

He said one reason the investigation took this long is because the victim is in hospital.

Jacob denied social media claims that the police were covering up this incident because one suspect was a police officer. He said his officers had to do a proper investigation before charges could be laid.