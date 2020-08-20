Sinanan: Transport Ministry can't override 50% maxi limit

Rohan Sinanan

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said his ministry cannot override the 50 per cent capacity limit for maxi and taxis.

He was responding to a call by Route Two Maxi Taxi Association president Linus Phillip to have the capacity increased to 65 per cent. Phillip, in a media report, said he would be seeking a meeting with Government on the issue.

On Saturday the Prime Minister announced maxis and taxis would operate at 50 per cent capacity as part of new covid19 preventative measures in light of a surge in cases. The reduction was previously implemented in March during the lockdown period, then lifted in June as part of an easing of restrictions.

Sinanan, in a phone interview, said the 50 per cent limit on maxis and taxis was decided by the Health Ministry.

"The Ministry of Works and Transport cannot override those decisions."

He suggested Phillip meet with Health Ministry officials for clarification on the issue or to make recommendations.