Rain, reduced overs gift Zouks first 2020 CPL win

Raymon Reifer (L) of Barbados Tridents is caught by Andre Fletcher (R) of St Lucia Zouks during the Hero Caribbean Premier League match 5 between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, on Thursday, in Tarouba - CPL T20 via Getty Images

HEAVY rainfall at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Thursday, played an integral role in gifting St Lucia Zouks its first 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 victory against reigning champions Barbados Tridents.

After the 2019 winners won the toss, opted to bat first and piled on 131/7 after 18.1 overs, the match was stopped due to persistent rainfall at the south venue.

Top-scoring for the Jason Holder-led unit was opening batsman Johnson Charles (35) while the skipper also had a good contribution of 27. Rostin Chase led the way with the ball for St Lucia Zouks as he bagged 2/28 from two overs while Scott Kuggeleijn snatched 2/28 from 3.1.

At the resumption just over an hour later, the match was reduced to five overs with St Lucia Zouks needing just 47 runs from 30 deliveries courtesy the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Opening batsman Rahkeem Cornwall slammed three fours in his quick-fire knock of 14 runs from nine balls while vice-captain Andre Fletcher remained on 16 not out. Fletcher hauled the Zouks to victory by smacking a boundary through cover and point off Raymond Reifer.

Topping the bowling for the Tridents was Rashid Khan who bagged 2/24 while Reifer snagged 1/13.

Action continues on Thursday from 5.30pm with Trinbago Knight Riders up against Jamaica Tallawahs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. However, the rains continue to pose a threat.

Summarised Scores

ST LUCIA ZOUKS 50/3 (Andre Fletcher 16 not out, Mohammad Nabi 15, Rahkeem Cornwall 14; Rashid Khan 2/24, Raymond Reifer 1/13) defeated BARBADOS TRIDENTS 131/7 (Johnson Charles 35, Jason Holder 27, Shai Hope 19; Roston Chase 2/8, Scott Kuggeleijn 2/28, Mohammad Nabi 1/19, Mark Deyal 1/3) by seven wickets (DLS target 47 off 5 overs)