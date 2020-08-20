Question mark over Kangaloo's return as senate president

House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George.

BRIDGID Annisette-George will be returning as Speaker when the new Parliament begins, but there is a question mark over whether Christine Kangaloo will be returning as Senate President.

At the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday at President's House Kangaloo's name was not on the list of senators.

The Prime Minister was asked about this omission during the media conference afterwards, and whether there would be a new senate president.

He replied: "This may or not be so but this will be revealed in the coming days."

He then confirmed Annisette-George will retain her post.

Both Annisette-George and Kangaloo assumed their respective posts in 2015.

At the media conference Dr Rowley was also asked about the inclusion of digital transformation in the Public Administration Ministry portfolio.

Rowley said on more than one occasion he has spoken about digitalisation, including the establishment of e-identity and digitisation of public records. He said Public Administration Minister and Digital Transformation Minister Allyson West will continue the process and accelerate with the aid of Hassel Bacchus, an expert in the field.

He explained the plan was to have all government departments digitised and the time frame was the end of 2022.

"We will make it the backbone of public service delivery."

He pointed out no parliamentary secretaries had been appointed, as he has concluded over the years that this designation has been difficult to explain. He also said some people believed the post was that of a glorified secretary and certain appointees have suffered in the past.

"In many instances appointments have been made to nullity."

It was easier to identify functions for a minister in a ministry, he said.