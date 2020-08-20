Pt Fortin Town Hall closed for sanitisation after covid19 scare

Image courtesy CDC

THE Point Fortin Town Hall has been closed for sanitisation after an employee – who is a tertiary contact of a covid19 patient and awaiting test results – came to work.

Worried staff members contacted Newsday on Wednesday morning, saying the employee was aware his nephew had the virus, but visited the building on Monday.

They said his wife went into self-quarantine since last week, as she had recently interacted with the boy. But the employee only went into quarantine on Wednesday.

The man works downstairs and only that area was sanitised, but he had also visited upstairs on Monday, they said.

“He was in close contact with a lot of people. They sanitised downstairs, but all they did was just spray bleach, and that was it.

"They keep asking us why we are panicking. No one is telling us to go home, no one is telling us how exposed we probably have been.”

Staff said when they called the Health Ministry’s covid19 hotline, they were told no action will be taken until the couple’s test results come back.

The building will reopen tomorrow.

Recently, the Point Fortin Hospital was also closed for sanitisation after someone who had been in contact with a covid19 patient had visited.