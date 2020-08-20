PNM prevails in spite of all the negatives

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Dr Rowley and the People’s National Movement (PNM) should be applauded for winning the 2020 general election fair and square.

On the other hand it is tough luck for Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC. They could try again but this time under a new leader.

The PNM prevailed against an unprecedented array of political contenders. It faced 18 political parties, an overwhelming negative onslaught from political commentators, a nebulous group hiding behind the pseudonym “concerned citizens,” as well as the mainstream and social media.

Also on the attack against the PNM was a central Trinidad business enterprise using its product advertisement to send a subtle political message – “time for a change.” And indeed one weekly newspaper that published negative stories about the PNM from cover to cover week after week.

Political commentators had a field day. Ralph Maraj in Trinidad and Dr Vanus James in Tobago were critical of Rowley on issues from covid19 to the economy as if he (Rowley) and the PNM were the worst things to happen since castor oil was concocted for medicinal purposes. During that time only Mariano Browne and Curtis Williams struck a balance as if only they understood the issues of the day.

Rowley was able to ward off the negatives by capturing 22 seats as well as the popular vote. The PNM must take note of the results and resist complacency. However, this win by the PNM must have reinforced its 65-year-old signature slogan – “great is the PNM and it shall prevail.”

HARRY PARTAP

former UNC MP

Cumuto/Manzanilla