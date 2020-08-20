News Photos: SEA relief Kalifa Sarah Clyne 10 Hrs Ago Kelisa Athalas a student of the St Gabriel's girls RC pose for a photo after she completed her SEA examinations. - Lincoln Holder After a four-month delay, more than 19,000 pupils across Trinidad and Tobago sat the Secondary Entrance Examinations on Thursday. Newsday photographers were on hand to capture these moments. A S.E.A. student of St. Ursula's AC Primary School, Port of Spain, gets her temperature checked before being allowed to enter the compound on Thursday morning. - Angelo Marcelle SEA students Akila and Aquila Le Gendre of Belmont East receive post-SEA gift vouchers from Councillor Nicole Young courtesy Domino's Pizza and Cinnabon. - Anxious parents waiting outside the San Fernando Boy's RC School, San Fernando for their children who wrote the SEA examinations on Thursday. - Lincoln Holder Parents embrace their children after they completed their SEA examination at the St Gabriel's girls RC school on Lord street San Fernando. - Lincoln Holder A father hugs his daughter after she completed her SEA examinations at the St Gabriel's girls RC school San Fernando - Lincoln Holder SEA pupil Teemal Hosein of Ghandi Memorial Vedic Primary School leaps in the air, after completing the SEA examinations - ROGER JACOB WE DID IT! SEA students of Sacred Heart Girls RC School, Port of Spain give the thumbs up after finishing writing there exams. - SUREASH CHOLAI Starla Bailey greets her daughter Shaquesha Charles with a balloon and rose after she completed the SEA exam at Sacred Heart Girls' R.C. School - SUREASH CHOLAI S.E.A students Trevon Joseph 13 and Joseph Lee 11 of Cumaca RC Primary School, stand with their dessert at Yogurt Land on Thursday at Trincity Mall. - Angelo Marcelle Emma Sawh is warmly embraced by her mother Natalie Hosein-Sawh and grand-father Steve Hosein, after finishing the SEA examinations at the Ghandi Memorial Vedic Primary School. - ROGER JACOB
Comments
"Photos: SEA relief"