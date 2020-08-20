Penal man: Water from road undermining my home

Peter Mitchell (in blue T-shirt) and Nigel Williams, both of SS Erin Road, Penal, look at the metal sheets placed over a damaged cylinder close to their homes. - Marvin Hamilton

A Penal man says water running off a road is undermining his home, and he wants the authorities to address the issue.

Since it is the rainy season, 53-year-old Peter Mitchell, who lives at Syne Village, said the problem is worsening rapidly.

He said because of land movements, about a year ago, work was done on the SS Erin Road at the front of his home. Workers put cylinders under the road, then covered them with metal sheets.

"It is just a matter of time before someone dies here. It is not safe," he complained, "The water formed a hole at the side of the road near the step. In the past few days, it got bigger.

"I made many complaints to the Ministry of Works (Siparia division). Workers say they forwarded them to the head office and are waiting for feedback. Up to today, I went to their office."

To get to his property and other properties nearby, he must use a concrete step from the road, which is higher than his house. Heavy rain makes water from the road and cylinders gush onto the steps, preventing people from passing. They must wait until the water goes down to enter or leave their homes.

A driver who identified himself only as Breed said the loose metal sheets on the road affect the flow of traffic.

"In peak hours, here is chaotic. This is a big shame. This is a major road from San Fernando to Erin. The sheets are hooking up on bumpers, back and front," Breed said. "Everybody, from magistrates, lawyers, doctors, police pass here daily. Nobody seems to care about this part of the road. Somebody in authority should investigate and fix this."

He anticipates that if there is another bout of heavy rain, the road may become impassable.

"What will happen then? It will deprive people of going to work," Breed said.