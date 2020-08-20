Kamla unimpressed by new Cabinet

UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar. -

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar declared on Thursday that she was not impressed with the Prime Minister's selection of government ministers for the Cabinet. Dr Rowley and members of the Cabinet were sworn in at President's House, St Ann's on Wednesday.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar claimed that Rowley offered "no new hope" to the population, and all he had done was to repackage and repurpose "his old team of incompetent minsters and, added some re-cycled ones."

She slammed the reappointment of Faris Al-Rawi, Colm Imbert and Stuart Young as Attorney General, Finance Minister and National Security Minister respectively. "One now wonders who they will continue to blame for their failures as they have been in office for the past five years."

She alleged Rowley "intends to continue with the failed policies of the previous term he led."

But Persad-Bissessar reiterated the Opposition will not sit idly by, but will "relentlessly hold the Government accountable to the people of TT."

Persad-Bissessar singled out Young's reappointment, describing it as "one of the biggest slaps in the faces of the people of TT."

She claimed the crime rate reached "the highest in decades" under Young's watch. Deaths from crime during Young's tenure, she said, were higher than the number of people in TT who have died from covid19.

She was confused about the appointment of Fitzgerald Hinds as an "elderly" youth development minister.

She claimed the Office of the Prime Minister said some of the government ministers appointed on Wednesday are "supporting ministers" who may or may not attend Cabinet meetings. This, she said, "is illegal, irrational, unlawful and contrary to our Republican Constitution."

After reiterating her belief that the population will not benefit from this “new” band of ministers, Persad-Bissessar wished them well in dealing with the country's problems.

But she warned, "There will be no honeymoon period for this incarnation of the Rowley regime. They must get down to doing the work of the people immediately."