Heavy rain hits parts of Central Trinidad

Motorists navigate flood waters along connector road in Chaguanas due to a heavy downpour this afternoon. - Lincoln Holder

Heavy rain and strong winds caused flash flooding and damage in several areas of Central Trinidad on Thursday afternoon.

The Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation’s disaster management unit (DMU) was called out shortly after 2 pm to assess damage in Chase Village and Carapichaima.

There were reports of residential flooding at Wyaby Road, Carapichaima and a report of fallen trees at Bhaggan Trace, Chandernagore and Connector Road, Chaguanas.

Senior disaster management co-ordinator at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government Jerry David said the DMU was working with the fire service.

David urged motorists to be careful although the roads were cleared of debris.

Newsday was unable to reach the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation or Chaguanas Borough Corporation or the respective councillors for an update on the situation.